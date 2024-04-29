Trump Has 6-Point Lead in National Poll

A new national poll by CNN has Donald Trump six points ahead of President Biden when the two are placed in a hypothetical head-to-head contest, with the support of 49% of registered voters compared to Biden's 43%. Those numbers have held basically steady since CNN's last national poll in January, which had Trump at 49% and Biden at 45%. However, a new CBS News poll shows that in three crucial states, they're about even. Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are among "the handful of states that decided presidential elections" in recent years, CBS notes, and in all three of them, Trump and Biden are separated by just one to two points, with Biden ahead in Michigan (51% to 49%) and Trump ahead in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania (50% to 49% in both states). More from the polls: