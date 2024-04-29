Trump Wants DeSantis to Help Close Fundraising Gap: Sources

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis met in Miami Sunday, marking the first time the two former rivals for the GOP presidential nomination have spoken since DeSantis ended his campaign in January. The meeting, first reported by the Washington Post, was confirmed by several sources who spoke anonymously to the newspaper as well as outlets including Fox News and NBC News. The bottom line on the significance of the meeting, per Axios: "DeSantis is a prodigious fundraiser. Trump badly needs the cash in the general election against President Biden." More along those lines from the various outlets: