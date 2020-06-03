Alabama Man Is Walking 1K Miles to Minneapolis

(Newser) – Alabama man Terry Willis has hit the road for a 1,000 mile-walk to the exact spot where George Floyd died in Minneapolis. He says he is walking to protest injustice faced by black Americans. Willis, who owns a carpentry business, says he will walk for as long as it takes—and he hopes the trek will help create a better world for his 7-year-old son. "I think a lot of people are just fed up. Because they are like alright, enough is enough," he says, per KFOR. "You just murdered this man in front of the world, on camera, that can't happen and that’s why I am marching 1,000 miles for change, justice, and equality."

story continues below

"I just would really love for us, African Americans, they call us black people, colored people, whatever. Just for us to be seen as equals that's it," he says. Willis, who is documenting the journey on Facebook, says he hopes others will join him along the way. He set off from Huntsville, followed by a pace car, after a quick prayer on Tuesday, WAFF reports. He hopes to arrive in Minnesota by June 16. "If I get fatigued, I know how to stop and drink water," he says. "I am not rushing this, I am doing this for me and everybody else. I am doing this my way and I will take my time and I will make it there." (Read more George Floyd stories.)

