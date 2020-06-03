James Mattis Takes the Gloves Off in Trump Statement

(Newser) – Silent, no longer. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis ripped into President Trump on Wednesday in a statement brimming with anger, the Atlantic reports. Mattis had declined to criticize the president after resigning from the administration in 2018 over Trump's Syria policy, saying it was inappropriate for an ex-general to slam a sitting president. Clearly, it's a new day. Mattis even compares Trump's political strategy to that of Nazi Germany. A few excerpts:



"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try," says Mattis. "Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership."