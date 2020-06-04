40 Stabbed in Attack on China Kindergarten

(Newser) – Around 40 people were stabbed early Thursday on the latest horrific attack on a kindergarten in China. Authorities say a security guard at the kindergarten in Wuzhou, Guangxi province, went on a rampage that injured dozens of children, the principal, and another guard, the AP reports. The principal, the other guard, and one of the students suffered the most severe injuries as the attacker stabbed and slashed his way through the school, reports RTHK. The attacker, a man in his 50s, has been taken into custody. Many schools in China hired extra security guards after a spate of similar attacks in recent years. (In November, 54 people were hospitalized after an attacker climbed over a wall into a kindergarten in Yunnan province.)