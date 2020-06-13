(Newser) – A man apparently upset that a Texas bar wouldn't let him in opened fire Friday night, wounding eight people, cops say. KSAT reports there were no fatalities from the incident at San Antonio's Rebar, where around 11:30pm, the suspect and the group he was with were turned away from the bar because he seemed drunk, according to the city's police chief, William McManus. He adds the suspect then said to staff, "Don't you know who I am? I'm a UFC fighter from California," before walking back to his car, grabbing a rifle, and opening fire in the parking lot, CNN reports. The gunman is still at large after fleeing from the scene in a vehicle, though McManus says residents in the area aren't thought to be at risk.

The victims, five women and three men, are said to be between the ages of 23 and 41 and haven't yet been publicly identified, per ABC News. McManus notes that six of the victims found their own way to the hospital, while two victims who were grazed said they didn't need to be treated. McManus adds all of the hospitalized victims are in stable condition: "The most serious was someone was hit in the back," he says. Investigators are trying to piece together what happened by examining surveillance footage.


