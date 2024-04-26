An apparent beef between a Maryland high school athletic director and the school's principal veered in a dark direction, with the former now accused of trying to frame the latter with an AI recording.



The recording: NBC News reports that on Jan. 16, three staffers at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, including gym teacher Dazhon Darien, received an email with an audio file attached, allegedly of principal Eric Eiswert. The voice that was purportedly Eiswert's mocked Black and Jewish people, noting that Black students couldn't "test their way out of a paper bag," per a court document.

The Baltimore Sun notes that after the recording went viral, "the school was inundated with outraged calls and needed an increased police presence and additional counselors." Eiswert, who maintained his innocence, was placed on administrative leave and also needed police stationed at his house due to threats. Backstory: Darien and Eiswert recently clashed over Darien's work performance, with Eiswert looking into what he says was an improper termination Darien had made, as well as a $1,900 payment Darien reportedly made to his roommate to help coach a girls soccer team—a job the roommate allegedly never did.