Trump: Charlottesville Rally a 'Peanut' Compared to These

The 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended with a woman dead after one of the attendees drove into a group of counter-protesters. But in Donald Trump's opinion, it was nothing compared to the pro-Palestinian protests currently sweeping college campuses across the US. In a Truth Social post Wednesday followed by comments to reporters Thursday, the former president called the Charlottesville rally a "peanut" in comparison. Trump noted that President Biden has cited the 2017 rally as a big reason he decided to run for president, Axios reports. "Well, if that's the case, he's done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a 'peanut' compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our Country, RIGHT NOW," Trump wrote Wednesday night.