Pecker: 'We Didn't Want the Story to Embarrass Mr. Trump'

Donald Trump's dizzying day in court continued in New York on Thursday as former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker picked up his testimony in the hush-money trial. Pecker elaborated on the "catch and kill" strategy of buying and burying negative Trump stories. For example, he spoke about paying $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to suppress her account of an alleged affair with Trump. "We didn't want the story to embarrass Mr. Trump or embarrass or hurt the campaign," Pecker told the court.

Trump's knowledge: Pecker said he believed Trump knew McDougal because of a phone call they had at the time, per USA Today. "I spoke to Michael," he recalls Trump saying, referring to former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen. "Karen is a nice girl." Pecker said Trump asked for his advice on the call, and Pecker told him to buy the story because he believed it to be true. He also said Trump thanked him after the 2016 election for helping keep the story quiet.