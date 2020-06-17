Cop Makes Tearful Plea Over McDonald's Order

(Newser) – A police officer made an emotional video after waiting for a McDonald's breakfast sandwich that never seemed to come, Newsweek reports. The Georgia officer—identified by Heavy as Stacy Talbert—was near tears as she grew nervous over what might be in her food. "It doesn't matter how many hours I've been up. It doesn't matter what I've done for anyone," she says in the video, which has garnered over 10 million views on Twitter. "Right now, I'm too nervous to take a meal from McDonald's, because I can't see it being made." Talbert says it all began when she preordered her food and was asked to wait for it when she showed up. "So I go to the second window to get my food, and I'm waiting, and I'm waiting," she says.

story continues below

Eventually a worker came over, confirmed her order, and asked her to pull up because the meal wasn't ready yet. Then another employee came and offered a coffee, which Talbert refused: "I'm too nervous to take it,'" she says, adding later: "Please, just give us a break. I don't know how much more I can take. I've been in this for 15 years, and I've never ever had this much anxiety about waiting for McDonald's drive-thru food. Have a heart, and if you see an officer, tell them, 'Thank you,' because I don't hear thank you enough anymore." Owners of the local McDonald's in Richmond Hill say they've apologized to Talbert, and a debate has erupted on Twitter, with some supporting police and others saying it's not usual to wait for McDonald's orders or receive the drink order first. (Read more police stories.)

