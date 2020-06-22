It Was 100 Degrees in the Arctic Saturday

(Newser) – If the temperature recorded in Verkhoyansk, Russia, on Saturday is confirmed, it will be an all-time high for Siberia. The city, just 6 miles north of the Arctic Circle, had a high of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, Weather.com reports. That would be the highest temperature on record anywhere north of the Arctic Circle, and the northernmost 100-degree temperature ever recorded, per the Washington Post. It would beat Verkhoyansk's previous high of 99.1 degrees, set in 1988. Siberia, typically one of the coldest places in the world, has been experiencing a heat wave since June 12, but it's not just this month that's been hotter than usual in Russia—it experienced its warmest-ever January through May period this year as well. The Arctic is warming at a rate more than double that of the rest of the world. (Read more Siberia stories.)