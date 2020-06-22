Body of Fort Hood Soldier Missing Since August Found

(Newser) – Skeletal remains found in Texas have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who was missing from Fort Hood, the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, said Sunday. The body of Pvt. Gregory Scott Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was found Friday in a field in Killeen, Texas, after officials at nearby Fort Hood received a tip, according to Killeen police. Foul play is suspected while an autopsy is to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a release from Army CID public affairs chief Chris Grey. There is no indication Morales' death is connected to the disappearance in April of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen from Fort Hood, who remains missing, according to the Army. Morales, who was also known as Gregory Wedel, was last seen in August driving his personal vehicle outside of Fort Hood, the AP reports.

He was to be discharged within days after his disappearance, the Army said. Morales joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since November 2016, according to the Army. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information about his death. As for Guillen, who has been missing since April 22, Fort Hood released a video on social media Monday pleading for information on her whereabouts, KWTX reports. "I’m asking for your assistance. Somebody, somewhere out there has the piece of information that we need to bring Vanessa home," Major General Scott Efflandt, III Corps Deputy Commander, says in the video. "We won’t stop this effort until we are successful. And with your help, we can be successful sooner." (Read more Fort Hood stories.)

