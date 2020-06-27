Parasite Is Hiding in Salad Mixes Across 8 States

(Newser) – Salad lovers, watch out: The FDA and the CDC are warning about an outbreak linked to certain salads sold at Jewel-Osco, Hy-Vee, and Walmart stores, USA Today reports. Long story short, the stores are recalling garden-salad mixes made by a Fresh Express facility in Streamwood, Illinois, and other brands may also be affected. Seems the salads contain a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora, which can cause diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, bloating, weight loss, stomach cramps, gas, and loss of appetite. CNN notes that 206 people have tested positive and 23 are hospitalized across eight states, mostly in the Midwest. The CDC reminds people to check their fridges for salads that should be tossed out. (Read more outbreak stories.)