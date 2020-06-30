Cops: Man Shot Woman Who Took Down His Nazi Flag

(Newser) – While the debate about taking down Confederate flags raged in some parts of the country, an Oklahoma woman was nearly killed for taking down a Nazi flag. Police say the 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday after taking one of two swastika flags from the front yard of Hunter resident Daniel John Feaster, Fox 4 reports. Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm says the woman was at a nearby party and apparently stole the flag on a dare—though distaste for Adolf Hitler's genocidal regime may also have played a role. "On the way back someone hollered gun," Helm says. "She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired." The woman, who was shot four times in the back with a 5.56 rifle, is expected to survive, reports Enid News.

Feaster, 44, was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill, NBC reports. Police executed a search warrant and removed 14 guns from his home. Authorities say any charges against the woman who took the flag will be up to the district attorney. Neighbors say Feaster, who "keeps to himself," has been flying the flags for around a year. "His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it’s ever come to violence," one neighbor says. "He’s been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone." The neighbor says Feaster is sometimes seen in public wearing an all-black outfit with a red swastika armband. It's not clear whether that was the outfit he mowed lawns in. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)

