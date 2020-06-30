Man Who Sold Ammo to Vegas Shooter Sentenced

(Newser) – An Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 months in federal prison for selling home-loaded bullets to the gunman who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, killing 58 people in the Las Vegas Strip in Oct. 2017. Douglas Haig, 57, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release for his guilty plea to manufacturing ammunition without a license, said Trisha Young, spokeswoman for US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich. Defense attorney Marc Victor said US District Judge James Mahan granted his request to let prison officials consider home confinement for Haig because of the pandemic, the AP reports. Haig is scheduled to surrender to prison authorities in October. As a convicted felon, Haig now cannot possess weapons or ammunition.

Haig was not accused of a direct role in the shooting. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police reached him in a suite at the Mandalay Bay resort, where had had been firing modified military-style weapons into a concert crowd below. Haig acknowledged making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at a home workshop and selling them at gun shows and on the Internet. "Doug had no knowledge of what Paddock was planning to do,” Victor said Monday. Haig’s fingerprints were found on unfired bullets in Paddock's hotel suite, and ammunition also bore tool marks consistent with Haig’s reloading equipment, authorities said. Haig’s address was on a box that police found near Paddock’s body. Authorities did not say if ammunition made by Haig was used in the shooting.