 
X

Here Comes the Sun—10 Years of It, in One Hour

NASA releases hypnotizing film showing a decade of our resident star
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2020 8:41 AM CDT

(Newser) – You're not supposed to stare at the sun, but a new NASA film lets you safely do so for an entire hour. Per the Guardian, the space agency has released a decade's worth of "mesmerizing" footage of our resident star, taken from February 2010 all the way up to last month by a trio of instruments on the Solar Dynamics Observatory. Per NASA, the SDO stitched together 425 million high-res images into a 61-minute video, set to a soothing score by German musician Lars Leonhard, that depicts a full solar cycle—complete with developing sunspots, eruptions, and planets passing by. The SDO snapped a photo of the sun every 0.75 seconds, on average, with one of the instruments capturing a picture "every 12 seconds at 10 different wavelengths of light."

story continues below

As for some parts of the video that seem amiss: NASA explains that at points when the sun seems off-center, the SDO instruments were recalibrating, while occasional dark frames (such as that seen at 53:29 in the video) were from the Earth or moon obscuring the light as they passed between the spacecraft and the sun. A slightly longer blackout in early August 2016 took place when there was a problem with one of the instruments, which was taken care of after about a week. Newsweek notes that the video comes out right before the European Space Agency releases the closest pictures of the sun ever taken, shot from the NASA-ESA Solar Orbiter, which got as close as 48 million miles away from the sun's surface. Those images are due out in mid-July. The sun will remain under the SDO's gaze until 2030. (Read more NASA stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.