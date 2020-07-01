Trump Tweets His Opinion on Russian Bounty Allegations

(Newser) – President Trump on Wednesday made clear his take on the allegations that Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan: "Fake News." That was part of the president's tweet on the subject, which reads in full, "The Russia Bounty story is just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party. The secret source probably does not even exist, just like the story itself. If the discredited @nytimes has a source, reveal it. Just another HOAX!" He subsequently addressed whether he was briefed on the allegations, tweeting, "'No corroborating evidence to back reports.' Department of Defense. Do people still not understand that this is all a made up Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party. I was never briefed because any info that they may have had did not rise to that level." More:

The Hill reports the tweets are the first comments Trump has made on the subject since Monday, when he said the allegations weren't brought to him because they weren't "credible."