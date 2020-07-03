 
Pub Named After Slave Trader Is Now 'Pubby McDrunkFace'

Other suggestions are welcome, landlord says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2020 8:35 AM CDT

(Newser) – What do you do when your pub is named after a slave trader? In Bristol, England, the solution for the landlord of the Colston Arms was to temporarily rechristen it "Pubby McDrunkface"—and invite suggestions from the public for a more permanent name. The pub was originally named after 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, whose statue was chucked in the harbor by Bristol protesters last month, the BBC reports. A banner outside the pub now says: "The Clearly Temporarily Named Ye olde Pubby Mcdrunkface. Suggestions welcome (Obviously)."

Landlord Paul Frost says the name is "just a bit of fun to draw attention to the issue." He says he will "listen carefully" to suggestions before settling on a new name, the Bristol Post reports. "There's been a good jovial response to the new name which is nice to see," he says. "It's been taken in the spirit I hoped it would be." Another sign outside the pub says: We are listening. Black Lives Matter." Ye Olde Pubby McDrunkface—and pubs across England—will be allowing customers back inside on Saturday. (Read more pubs stories.)

