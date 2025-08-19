Switzerland: We Promise Not to Arrest Putin

It's about as warm a welcome as Switzerland can muster for Vladimir Putin should he travel there for peace talks: We won't arrest you. The nation's foreign minister said the Swiss would grant immunity to Putin, who Politico notes has been the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2023. The warrant accuses Putin of alleged war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, per Reuters .

Geneva has been floated as the site of a possible meeting between Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, with French President Emanuel Macron and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani among those behind the idea. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland was "ready for such a meeting," adding that it would host "despite the arrest warrant against Putin because of our special role and Geneva's role as the European headquarters of the UN."