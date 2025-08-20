Here's What Chris Martin Has to Say to 'Kiss Cam' Couple

Chris Martin is speaking out on the so-called "kiss cam" couple—the now-former Astronomer CEO and his apparent mistress, caught cuddling on the giant screen at a Coldplay concert, much to the world's delight —and he would like you to know that the massive screen in question is actually not a kiss cam. "I'm going to say this once and once only. It's not, never will be, and never was a kiss cam," the Coldplay frontman says in fan video from the band's Tuesday show in England, per USA Today . "We put one couple and you're branded a kiss cam for the rest of your life. It's unbelievable."

"This is called a jumbotron, and we've done this for a long, long time," Martin said. "We pick people out to say hello. And sometimes they turn up to become an internationally massive scandal, sure. But most of the time we're just trying to say hello to some ... people, that's all!" As for Andy Byron, who resigned from the tech company after the debacle, and his snuggle partner Kristin Cabot, who also resigned from her position as Astronomer's head of Human Resources, Martin said, "Anyway, we send pure love to those people, and I wish them so well." Martin had also addressed the "debacle," as he called it, during Monday night's show, Deadline reports.

"You were at that Boston gig," he said, in response to a fan's sign noting they'd been at the infamous show. "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle." He added, "We've been doing this a long time and it is only recently that it became a … yeah. Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."