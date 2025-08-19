Guy Enters Children's Slide, Fails to Exit

It probably seemed like an excellent idea. But a 40-year-old man who tried to go down a children's tube slide in Vermont head first has learned a valuable lesson. As the Vernon Fire Department recounts , the mercifully unidentified man got hopelessly stuck about halfway down on Saturday. What's worse, it required a lot of work and equipment to get him out, reports Fox 8 .

Firefighters eventually had to cut the slide open, but they also had to send down a ventilation tube and cool the slide because of the man's "extreme discomfort" in the heat. He was freed after about 30 minutes and declined a trip to the hospital. "While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary," said the fire department in its statement, per People.