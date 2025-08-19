Guy Enters Children's Slide, Fails to Exit

At least not until the fire department showed up and cut him out
Firefighters Detail 'Unique' Rescue
The rescue.   (Town of Vernon Fire Department)

It probably seemed like an excellent idea. But a 40-year-old man who tried to go down a children's tube slide in Vermont head first has learned a valuable lesson. As the Vernon Fire Department recounts, the mercifully unidentified man got hopelessly stuck about halfway down on Saturday. What's worse, it required a lot of work and equipment to get him out, reports Fox 8.

Firefighters eventually had to cut the slide open, but they also had to send down a ventilation tube and cool the slide because of the man's "extreme discomfort" in the heat. He was freed after about 30 minutes and declined a trip to the hospital. "While this is a unique call for service for the fire department, the professionalism shown on scene was exemplary," said the fire department in its statement, per People.

