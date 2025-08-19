Maine Moose Face a Tiny, Deadly Foe

Maine's moose population peaked at about 100,000 a quarter century ago, but it's down to between 60,000 and 70,000 today. The culprit behind the decline isn't man, at least not directly, explains Down East magazine. Instead, it's a villain no bigger than a sesame seed: the winter tick. The story focuses on the efforts of Lee Kantar, the state's first dedicated moose biologist, to help the moose survive, and it's a grim business. Winter ticks latch onto moose by the tens of thousands in fall and stay all winter. Calves are hit the hardest—so drained by blood loss and energy spent scratching that many don't survive their first year. "Moose severely infested with winter ticks are sometimes called 'ghost moose' by scientists, because in rubbing against trees and rocks trying to get the parasites off, they scrape off all their fur," writes Jesse Ellison.