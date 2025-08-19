Jillian Michaels Lawyers Up After Netflix Documentary

High-profile trainer Jillian Michaels is threatening to sue Netflix over its new documentary about the Biggest Loser. Michaels said she was meeting with Bryan Freedman, described by TMZ as a "powerhouse attorney." In an Instagram post , Michaels called out not only Netflix but fellow Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper and show execs. Among other things, she disputed allegations that she gave contestants she was training caffeine supplements on the sly.

She said the show did, in fact, sanction the supplements, and Harper used them, too. "Caffeine was NEVER banned on The Biggest Loser," she wrote. "Wild how some folks still lie like it's 1985 before texts and email were a thing." Her post includes emails and text messages that she says prove her point. Michaels told TMZ's Harvey Levin that she is trying to figure out whether it's worth the time and money to sue, reports Forbes. But she added that the slams against her are "so damaging that I don't think I have a choice."