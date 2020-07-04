Trump Unveils 'Vision' for a Second Term

(Newser) – President Trump has a vision for his second term, if he wins one, of establishing a "National Garden of American Heroes" that will pay tribute to some of the most prominent figures in US history, a collection of "the greatest Americans to ever live." His idea, conveyed in a speech Friday night at Mount Rushmore and expanded on in an executive order, comes as elected officials and institutions are reckoning with whether it is appropriate to continue to honor people, including past presidents, who benefited from slavery or espoused racist views, with monuments or buildings and streets named after them, the AP reports. Absent from Trump's initial list are any Native American or Hispanic individuals. The White House and Interior Department declined to comment on how the list was assembled.

story continues below

To be certain, the monument is far from a done deal and Trump's plan could be dashed if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden denies him a second term in November. It includes George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., all already represented on or near the National Mall in Washington, along with Susan B. Anthony, Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Billy Graham, Douglas MacArthur, Christa McAuliffe, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington and Orville and Wilbur Wright. But Trump also is looking to put an ideological stamp on the idea of American greatness with the inclusion of conservative stalwart Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court Justice.