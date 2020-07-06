After Monthslong COVID-19 Fight, Nick Cordero Dead at 41

(Newser) – Nick Cordero fought COVID-19 and ensuing complications for more than three months. But on Sunday, the 41-year-old Broadway star died, leaving behind a one-year-old son and wife Amanda Kloots, who has been posting about her husband's coronavirus battle on social media. "God has another angel in heaven now," she posted on Instagram Sunday. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

story continues below

Kloots, who said she is "in disbelief and hurting everywhere," described singing Cordero's song, "Live Your Life," to him on Sunday as she and other family members held his hands. She thanked his doctor, who she said is "kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion," and also thanked the public for the outpouring of prayers, love, and support. During Cordero's battle with the virus, which he contracted in March, he had a leg amputated, fought septic shock and lung infections, and most recently had a pacemaker removed, TMZ reports. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

