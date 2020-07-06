Trump's Next Rally Will Be Held Outside

(Newser) – After President Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally drew criticism for ignoring coronavirus precautions, his next one will be held outdoors, AFP reports. Trump will hold the "Make America Great Again" event Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the AP reports. The campaign says "there will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear," in stark contrast to the Tulsa rally, which saw few attendees wearing facial coverings. Similarly, few who attended his 4th of July speech at Mount Rushmore had their faces covered.

story continues below

"We need to understand it’s a new world in terms of there are many people who support the president ... who are not going to another rally,” Kellyanne Conway said last week. “It’s high risk, low reward for them, because they already support him." She acknowledged the campaign may need to pivot to more outdoor events, which are seen as less risky than large gatherings held indoors. Several staffers and Secret Service agents tested positive for coronavirus following the Tulsa rally, and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tested positive just before the Mount Rushmore event. (Read more President Trump 2020 stories.)

