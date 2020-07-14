'Redtails' Leads Field as Team's Next Name

(Newser) – As fans wait to hear what Washington will call its NFL team, people who don't own the franchise have placed their bets on possible names. The current favorite of online oddsmakers is a tweak: "Redtails." At 3/1, that name has a 25% chance of being the winner, Casino.org reports, with a $10 winning bet returning $30. The rest of the field has more of a DC flair. "Generals" follows at 4/1, "Presidents" at 5/1, "Lincolns" at 8/1, and "Veterans" at 8/1. Change will be gradual. The team released a statement Monday on Redskins letterhead, per the Washington Post, and Redskins.com is still the team's official site. The team is considering using a generic name along the lines of "Washington Football Club" during the transition.

The Navajo Nation suggested something different on Monday, per Fox News, a name "that truly honors and respects the First Americans of this country." During World War II, hundreds of Navajos developed a code for sending military messages based on their language. Japanese forces were unable to crack it. "Renaming the team 'Code Talkers' to honor the Navajo Code Talkers, and other tribal nations who used their sacred language to help win World War II, would set the team on a path to restoring its reputation and correcting the historical misrepresentation of Indigenous peoples," the tweeted statement said. Rebrand Washington Football suggested avoiding references to Native American culture entirely. The organization said any such name "would only perpetuate racist imagery that the change would aim to eliminate." (Copyright issues might be holding up the new name.)

