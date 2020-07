In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before the team's NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on the field before the team's NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)