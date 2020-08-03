Looking for Stellar Health Care? Here's Where to Go

(Newser) – Health care is often at the top of many Americans' minds, but never has it been so critical as now, as we struggle through the coronavirus pandemic. To see which states have the best handle on health care, WalletHub looked at all 50 of them, plus the District of Columbia, analyzing 44 metrics across three main categories: cost, access, and outcomes, which include such factors as life expectancy, various mortality rates, and the rate of such illnesses as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Massachusetts came in at No. 1, while Georgia brought up the rear. Read on to see which states join the Bay State in the top 10: