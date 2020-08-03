(Newser) – Goodnight Moon, meet Good Morning Zoom. The children's classic by Margaret Wise Brown is getting a pandemic-themed update. Philomel Books said Monday that Good Morning Zoom, written by Manhattan banking exec Lindsay Rechler, will be released on Oct. 6, reports the AP. Rechler has two children, ages 2 and 4, and she wrote her twist on the original as a way to explain the pandemic in ways her kids could understand, per CBS New York.

"Flowers in bloom and a picture of all of the kids from your class on Zoom," writes Rechler in the book. "There was your mom and dad working on their phones and iPad." She also writes about bread baking, home schooling, and other things relevant to this strange year. Her initial version became a viral hit, leading to the publishing contract. The book will be illustrated by June Park, and all proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief charities. (Read more Goodnight Moon stories.)

