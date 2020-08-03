 
X

Soap Actress Has 'Breathing Problem,' Gets a Stand-In

Kelly Monaco of 'General Hospital' temporarily replaced by Lindsay Hartley
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2020 10:44 AM CDT

(Newser) – When General Hospital returns from its COVID hiatus on Monday, fans might notice something different about longtime character Sam McCall Morgan. The character will be temporarily played by a different actress—Lindsay Hartley will replace Kelly Monaco, reports Daytime Confidential. Monaco has been with the show more than a decade, per People. As you might guess, the reason is COVID-related—although Monaco doesn't appear to have the virus.

story continues below

Monaco's mother tweeted that her daughter developed a "breathing problem" on her first day back on the set and was put in quarantine. "She had a hard time with the Covid mask and was given a rather unexpected 14 day quarantine even though she tested negative twice for Covid and a third negative test for Covid antibodies," her mother wrote. Hartley stepped in during that two-week spell. Monaco's mother added that her daughter is "safe and healthy" and was scheduled to resume production this week. (Read more General Hospital stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.