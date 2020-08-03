(Newser) – When General Hospital returns from its COVID hiatus on Monday, fans might notice something different about longtime character Sam McCall Morgan. The character will be temporarily played by a different actress—Lindsay Hartley will replace Kelly Monaco, reports Daytime Confidential. Monaco has been with the show more than a decade, per People. As you might guess, the reason is COVID-related—although Monaco doesn't appear to have the virus.

Monaco's mother tweeted that her daughter developed a "breathing problem" on her first day back on the set and was put in quarantine. "She had a hard time with the Covid mask and was given a rather unexpected 14 day quarantine even though she tested negative twice for Covid and a third negative test for Covid antibodies," her mother wrote. Hartley stepped in during that two-week spell. Monaco's mother added that her daughter is "safe and healthy" and was scheduled to resume production this week. (Read more General Hospital stories.)

