'Deafening' Blast So Strong It Lifts the Highway in Beirut

(Newser) – A massive explosion—and possibly a second one—shook Lebanon's capital of Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens, causing widespread destruction, and shattering windows miles away. The BBC reports the "deafening" early evening blast came ahead of the verdict in the trial of four Hezbollah members who are accused in the 2005 killing of ex-PM Rafik Hariri. The Iranian-backed group has denied any involvement in the murder. The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port; an AP photographer near there witnessed people wounded on the ground.

Another witness said that while driving past the port he saw a fire and then felt a blast so strong the highway lifted. The country's health minister told the media a fireworks-laden ship had exploded, but the Guardian has this to say: "The size of the blast heard across the country raised suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike or detonation of explosives—deliberate or otherwise." The BBC notes a second explosion may have occurred at the Hariri home.