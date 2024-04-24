A Sight From a Bygone Era: Horses Galloping in London

It was a sight that might have been common in a different era: horses racing through central London. That was the scene early Wednesday when a number of runaway military horses caused an "almost surreal spectacle," as the New York Times puts it, injuring pedestrians and colliding with vehicles. The BBC pieces together the sequence of events via the army, which says seven horses and six riders from the Household Cavalry were taking part in an exercise prior to Thursday's Major General's Inspection, which units must pass prior to participating in King Charles' birthday parade.

The horses were reportedly spooked around 8am near the Hyde Park barracks, possibly by construction noise; four soldiers were thrown from their horses and five horses escaped. All were recovered, but not before causing incidents in three London locations that caused four people to be taken to the hospital. The Times has a map showing where the horses took off from and where two were recovered two hours later, noting the recovery location "suggested they had galloped across much of London, from Westminster through Covent Garden and past the financial district."

The BBC notes at least two horses appeared to have been injured; photos of a white horse show what could be blood covering its front. The Guardian has a photo showing the smashed window of a double decker bus that one of the horses apparently crashed into. All the animals are being seen by a vet. (More horses stories.)