Now Waterfalls Are Flowing the Other Way

(Newser) – Aerial footage out of Australia shows something bizarre—waterfalls pouring over cliff edges and flying back up from whence they came, LiveScience reports. In one magical case, a rainbow even forms amid the spray. There's an explanation, of course, which involves strong winds and heavy rains that have hammered Sydney and the nearby coast for days. Meteorologists tell Esquire that high winds off the ocean struck the cliffs with such power that the water flew back up. 7News notes that hundreds of New South Wales residents were told to evacuate their homes for three days amid the storm. Now the residents are back, and the waterfalls are flowing downward yet again. (In other odd news, a town's residents are being terrorized by ... mashed potatoes.)