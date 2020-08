(Newser) – A female motorcyclist was attacked by a bison Wednesday night in South Dakota's Custer State Park—and was likely saved because the animal ripped off her pants. Witnesses say the 54-year-old Iowa woman got off her bike and started approaching a bison calf when the adult bison charged her. It swung her around but did not gore her; its horn was caught in her belt and jeans, and eventually tore them off, at which point the woman fell to the ground unconscious and the bison went back to the herd. She was taken to the hospital but her injuries were not considered serious, KELOLAND News reports. Visitors are advised to stay away from bison, the Argus Leader notes. (Read more bison stories.)