New Anchor Promises Independence From Ellison

Days before assuming the anchor's chair, Tony Dokoupil made a direct appeal to potential viewers of CBS Evening News, assuring them he intends to operate independently of political, corporate, and ownership influence—including that of the network's new parent company run by David Ellison. In a video message on Thursday, Dokoupil said people no longer trust legacy media as much as they used to, per the Hollywood Reporter. "So here's my promise to you as long as I sit in this chair: You come first. Not advertisers. Not politicians. Not corporate interests," he said. "And, yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS. I report for you."