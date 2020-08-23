Charmed Co-Stars Step Into Political Fight

(Newser) – A political argument on Twitter between actresses Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano escalated over the weekend until their former Charmed co-stars stepped in to calm things down and assure the show's fans that no one's angry at them. It began when McGowan tweeted Friday that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and party leaders are "monsters" and "frauds," later posting that they have never solved any problems, Yahoo reports. Milano answered Saturday, listing "things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place," beginning with adding women's right to vote to the Constitution and ending with legislation making food stamps available to millions of needy people.

Angry exchanges followed, with McGowan calling Milano a fraud who made the Charmed set toxic and "stole #metoo." When Milano's name started trending, McGowan endorsed making "#AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1." Milano countered that "your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you" and "Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets." Other onetime Charmed co-stars stepped in Saturday. "I think everyone should vote for the future they want," Holly Marie Combs tweeted. Shannen Doherty clarified for viewers following the angry exchanges. "I just want to say.... thank you Charmed fans," Doherty posted. "No matter what’s happening just know you are appreciated and loved." (Alyssa Milano discussed the toll of COVID-19.)

