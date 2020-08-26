Same-Sex Penguins Have Their Own Baby Chick

(Newser) – Meet Electra and Viola: The female penguin couple is making headlines after welcoming a newly hatched chick to the world, CBS News reports. Seems they adopted an egg from other penguins—really, it was given to them—and incubated and hatched it as their own. According to NBC News, the Oceanogràfic València in Spain said that while "same-sex couples are common in more than 450 species in both zoos and nature," it was "the first time this has happened at our aquarium." Other same-sex penguin couples have had their own adopted chicks, like Sphen and Magic at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium in Australia, and Rocky and Marama at Sea Life Aquarium London. As Oceanogràfic València put it in this case: "Welcome to the world, little one!" (Read more penguins stories.)