Supercomputer Triggers COVID-19 'Eureka Moment'

(Newser) – Heard of the "bradykinin hypothesis"? It might just explain how COVID-19 affects the body. That's according to a recent paper that relies on data crunched by a supercomputer in Tennessee, Medium reports. Earlier this year, the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory spat out reams of data after analyzing 40,000 genes in an effort to comprehend COVID-19. Researchers pored over the results and confirmed a previously floated theory—that COVID-19's odd array of symptoms can be explained by its effect on bradykinin, a body chemical that usually helps regulate blood pressure. Seems the virus triggers a domino effect that spikes bradykinin levels, which cause blood vessels to leak.

story continues below

That would fill lungs with fluid; create seizures, stroke, delirium, and dizziness; and possibly create low blood pressure and arrhythmias, all of which have occurred in COVID-19 patients. The researchers say COVID-19 is altering the renin–angiotensin system (RAS), which leads to more bradykinin: "There was a Sunday afternoon eureka moment just staring at the data," lead researcher Daniel Jacobson told Forbes in August. "We've been very interested in the RAS pathways because coronaviruses so often target them." The good news: There are already drugs that affect the RAS, including danazol and stanozolol; vitamin D also helps. The researchers are calling for "well-designed clinical trials" to test these approaches. "We have to get this message out," says Jacobson. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

