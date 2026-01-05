Another Grey's Anatomy Actor Reveals His Rare Diagnosis

Steven W. Bailey says he's finished keeping quiet about a diagnosis that's been affecting his life and career for years. In a Jan. 2 thread on X, the 54-year-old actor, best known to Grey's Anatomy fans as Emerald City Bar bartender Joe, disclosed that he has Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes muscle weakness that worsens with activity, USA Today reports. He wrote that "out of career caution, diagnostic uncertainty, and being private about such things," he had concealed the illness for more than five years, but decided it was "time to stop."

Bailey said the neuromuscular disorder, which is hereditary, causes his hands, arms, and legs to tire quickly and makes walking difficult; he's now relying on a powered wheelchair more often as symptoms progress, Deadline reports. He noted that he can still handle basic on-foot acting work—simple "walk and talks" or brief moments of standing—but expects his roles to increasingly reflect his mobility needs, saying it's "time for my work, like in my life, to start skewing more wheelchair." He added that he is "done hiding" and hopes there is "still room for" him in the industry as he enters what he called his next chapter.

Bailey's disclosure follows that of another Grey's alum: Eric Dane revealed last year that he is living with ALS and expects future parts to be centered on the disease, saying he is "grateful" to be able to continue working at all. Bailey appeared on more than 30 episodes of the first seven seasons of Grey's, People reports, but his credits stretch well beyond that, with guest spots on Modern Family, Chicago Fire, You, Scandal, Bones, NCIS, Community, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with a recent role in the Lily James film Swiped.