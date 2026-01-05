CDC Drastically Overhauls Childhood Vaccine Schedule

The federal government took the unprecedented step Monday of dropping the number of vaccines it recommends for every child—leaving other immunizations, such as flu shots, open to families to choose but without clear guidance. Officials said the overhaul to the federal vaccine schedule won't result in any families losing access or insurance coverage for vaccines, but medical experts slammed the move, saying it could lead to reduced uptake of important vaccinations and increase disease, the AP reports. The number of recommended shots has been cut from 17 to 10, reports the BBC.

The change, which officials acknowledged was made without input from an advisory committee that typically consults on the vaccine schedule, came after President Trump in December asked the US Department of Health and Human Services to review how peer nations approach vaccine recommendations and consider revising its guidance to align with theirs.