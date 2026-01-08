You May Want to Skip the Coffee, Tea on Your Next Flight

Research reveals that airline drinking water has become a public health issue
Posted Jan 8, 2026 7:36 AM CST
Some Airlines Serve Potentially Unsafe H2O
Next time you reach for a cup of coffee at 30,000 feet, you might want to think twice. The nonprofit Center for Food as Medicine & Longevity analyzed more than 35,000 onboard water samples from 10 major and 11 regional US airlines over a three-year stretch and concluded that passengers should drink bottled water and skip the coffee and tea, reports CBS News. The study also warns people to not use sink water in airplane lavatories, instead recommending using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

  • The group argues that the quality of drinking water on aircraft is an often-overlooked but significant public-health issue, citing risks like gastrointestinal illness and exposure to harmful microbes. Overall, 2.7% of the samples tested positive for total coliform bacteria, which can signal that disease-causing organisms are present, and E. coli was detected 32 times across the 21 airlines studied.

  • Among major carriers, Delta and Frontier received "A" grades for water quality, followed by Alaska and Allegiant with B grades. Southwest, Hawaiian, and United landed in the C range, while American, JetBlue, and Spirit were given Ds. Regional operators fared mostly worse, with Mesa Airlines earning an F, and several others, including SkyWest and Envoy, rated D.
  • The EPA's Aircraft Drinking Water Rule, in place since 2011, requires regular testing for coliform and E. coli, as well as quarterly disinfection and flushing of onboard tanks, though the study notes penalties for violations are rarely imposed.
  • Airlines named in the report say they comply with federal rules. American, JetBlue, Spirit, and Southwest all told CBS their water programs meet Environmental Protection Agency standards, with JetBlue noting it already serves bottled drinking water on flights. Industry trade group Airlines for America said carriers follow EPA, FAA, and FDA requirements and stressed that passenger and crew safety is their top priority.

