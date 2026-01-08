You May Want to Skip the Coffee, Tea on Your Next Flight

Next time you reach for a cup of coffee at 30,000 feet, you might want to think twice. The nonprofit Center for Food as Medicine & Longevity analyzed more than 35,000 onboard water samples from 10 major and 11 regional US airlines over a three-year stretch and concluded that passengers should drink bottled water and skip the coffee and tea, reports CBS News. The study also warns people to not use sink water in airplane lavatories, instead recommending using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- The group argues that the quality of drinking water on aircraft is an often-overlooked but significant public-health issue, citing risks like gastrointestinal illness and exposure to harmful microbes. Overall, 2.7% of the samples tested positive for total coliform bacteria, which can signal that disease-causing organisms are present, and E. coli was detected 32 times across the 21 airlines studied.