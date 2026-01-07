Feds Flip Food Pyramid, Elevate Steak and Butter

Steak just muscled its way toward the top of the federal nutrition guidebook. The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled revised dietary guidelines that put a heavy emphasis on protein—steak, cheese, whole milk, butter, and beef tallow among them—while taking a tougher line on sugar and refined carbs. The guidelines feature an upside-down version of the food pyramid, with whole grains at the bottom and meat and cheese at the top, along with fruits and vegetables, the Hill reports. "The new framework centers on protein and healthy fats, vegetables, fruits and whole grains," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s said Wednesday. "It's upside down, a lot of people say. It was actually upside down before."

The document reflects Kennedy's long-running criticism of processed and sugary foods, though several of his more controversial claims remain on the sidelines, reports the New York Times.