(Newser) – Coronavirus cases linked to a huge South Dakota motorcycle rally have slowly been trickling in, and now the first COVID-19 death has been linked to the rally. More than 400,000 attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16, and so far at least 260 cases in 11 states have been linked to it, but epidemiologists believe that is likely a significant undercount and the true toll may never be known. The biker who died was hospitalized after returning to his home state of Minnesota; he was in his 60s and had underlying conditions, the Washington Post reports. KOTA-TV reports that taxes collected at this year's rally, which comprise sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts, were up 6% from last year's. (More on the cases tied to Sturgis here.)