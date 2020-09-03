An American Has Become the Richest Woman on Earth

(Newser) – The recent surge in tech stock prices has shaken up the rankings of the world's billionaires—and made MacKenzie Scott the richest woman on the planet, thanks to the 4% stake in Amazon she received in her 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos. Her estimated net worth of $68 billion makes her the 12th richest person in the world, ahead of L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, CNN reports. Bezos is still the world's richest person, with a fortune of $207 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaires list. Elon Musk briefly overtook Mark Zuckerberg to become the world's third-richest person this week, but he was back in fourth place after Tesla shares dropped more than 5% Wednesday. The stock is still up almost 500% for the year, while Amazon shares are up more than 90% so far in 2020. Bill Gates occupies the No. 2 slot. (Read more MacKenzie Scott stories.)