(Newser) – The White House is pushing back against the allegation that President Trump is encouraging people to break the law by voting twice. "The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News Thursday, per the Washington Post. "What he said very clearly there is make sure your [mail-in] vote is tabulated, and if it is not, then vote." The controversy stems from Trump's comments to supporters Wednesday, in which he said:

"On your ballots, if you get the unsolicited ballots, send it in and then go make sure it counted. And if it doesn't tabulate, you vote. ... And then if they tabulate it very late, which they shouldn't be doing, they'll see you voted and so it won't count. So, send it in early and then go and vote."

Trump made similar comments in a TV interview with WECT, per the Hill: "So let them send it in, and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won't be able to vote." On Fox, host Sandra Smith told McEnany that would "obviously" be against the law. "He said, 'Send it in early and then go and vote.' Isn't that telling someone to go vote twice?" Nope, said McEnany. "The president said send it in early, go and see if it's been tabulated, if it hasn't been tabulated, then vote," she said. Trump "wants verification. Democrats want a whole new fraudulent system of mail-in voting never tried before in American history, and what Democrats are saying to you is, 'Trust us, but don't verify.' What this president is saying is verify your vote."


