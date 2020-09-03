(Newser) – A Florida man not only didn't heed a road sign that may have kept him out of harm's way—he apparently crashed right into it. Per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Smoking Gun, police came across 22-year-old Bounty Cheramy outside his car around 12:30am Sunday on the Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. A deputy notes in the affidavit that Cheramy's Mazda had "heavy front-end damage," and that a nearby electronic sign on a road trailer had been hit. The sign's message: "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Per NBC2, officers say Cheramy told them that earlier that night he'd been studying with a friend who made him an alcoholic drink in a small cup. Cheramy said he had been on the phone with a friend (it's not clear if it was the same friend) when he crashed. He told cops he had no clue what he'd slammed into. "He was oblivious to the fact that he ran over that sign," a rep from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says. Per the arrest report, Cheramy's breath test returned a BAC of .166—more than twice the legal limit in Florida. The department has since put up a post online showing the damage as a warning to others. Cheramy, meanwhile, is facing DUI and property damage charges. His next court appearance will be Sept. 16. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

