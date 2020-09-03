See the Trailer for Craig's Final Turn as James Bond

(Newser) – James Bond will be back for American audiences on Nov. 20. A new trailer for No Time to Die, the final installment with Daniel Craig as 007, has dropped, reports Vulture. Watch it here. The film was supposed to be out months ago but was postponed because of the pandemic. In this take, Bond is forced to come out of retirement to try to save the world yet again. The movie introduces newcomers Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch as the "new double-o," notes the Hollywood Reporter. It will be released first in the UK on Nov. 12 and eight days later in the US. (Read more James Bond stories.)