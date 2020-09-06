Jaws Drop at NASA: The Moon Is Rusty

(Newser) – Rust—on the moon? It shouldn't be there, but it is. Scientists say they were stunned to discover rust lurking on the poles of the moon, Fox News reports. "At first, I totally didn't believe it. It shouldn't exist based on the conditions present on the moon," says NASA scientist Abigail Fraeman, co-author of a study on the find. "But since we discovered water on the moon, people have been speculating that there could be a greater variety of minerals than we realize if that water had reacted with rocks." But the moon is oxygen-free, and rust is only created when iron comes in contact with oxygen and water. So lead author Shuai Li spent months trying to crack the puzzle with NASA scientists, CNN reports. Their hypothesis goes like this.

Earth's magnetic field is stretched by the solar wind, which pulls it so far that the moon enters its tail for days at a time. Perhaps that's when oxygen migrates from Earth to the moon, mixes with lunar water molecules, and forms rust on its near side. But mysteries remain: Why, for example, are smaller amounts of iron also forming on the far side of the moon, where Earth's oxygen might not reach? And how is the moon's water interacting with rock? Side bonus: This could explain why there's rust on some asteroids and other airless bodies, NASA reports. "This discovery will reshape our knowledge about the moon's polar regions," Li says in a press release. "Earth may have played an important role on the evolution of the moon's surface." (Meanwhile, NASA has patented a cheaper way to reach the moon.)

