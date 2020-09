(Newser) – President Trump faced "an unusual moment of exposure" Tuesday night as he was confronted on his response to the coronavirus pandemic, his vow to wipe out ObamaCare, his comments on dead soldiers, and more by a group of undecided voters during an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia, per CNN. At one point, he was "shut down" by a voter in the socially distanced audience, reports Business Insider. More:



Ellesia Blaque, born with sarcoidosis, was asking if Trump would ensure she remained covered by health insurance as under the Affordable Care Act when Trump butted in. "Please stop and let me finish my question, sir," responded Blaque. Should pre-existing conditions be removed, "within a 36-to-72-hour period without my medication I would be dead."

"We're going to be doing a health-care plan … protecting people with pre-existing conditions," Trump responded, claiming Democrats would do the opposite. Host George Stephanopoulos then interjected, noting Trump is trying to repeal ObamaCare, which Democrats want to preserve, without having presented an alternative that would protect people like Blaque.